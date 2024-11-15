Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 838 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $43.18 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

