Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $98,876,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Core & Main by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,416,000 after buying an additional 1,588,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNM opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.