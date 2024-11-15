Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. This trade represents a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $125.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $93.32 and a one year high of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.69.



Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

