Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $29,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $94.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $97.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.