Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $227.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $249.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.