Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

ADM opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.