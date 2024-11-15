Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

