Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $156.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.09. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

