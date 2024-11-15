Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

AMLP opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.