Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Argus began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $114.08.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.