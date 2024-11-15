Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 592 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $16,056,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,198,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 244,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 118,341 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 202.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

