Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $394.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $421.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

