Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dover by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Dover by 31.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.53. Dover Co. has a one year low of $136.13 and a one year high of $204.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

