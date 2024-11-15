Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

