Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,138 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 1,368.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $1,993,373.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,889.92. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,731,254.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,923,865.78. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

SkyWest Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $110.81 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

