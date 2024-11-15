Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2,482.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 666.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 283,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 246,705 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,656.28. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $249,860. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.11. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $190.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.