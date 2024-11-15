Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,630,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 232,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

HOLX stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

