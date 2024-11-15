Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $21,860,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 130.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 110,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $16,757,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

