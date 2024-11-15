BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGR. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,581,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 262,451 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after acquiring an additional 242,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 43.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,177 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 74.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $13.55 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0754 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

