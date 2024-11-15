Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 38.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

