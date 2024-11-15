Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 830.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93,563 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.7% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 815.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 103,034 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 975.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 898.8% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,123.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $170.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $795.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

