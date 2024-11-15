Bryan B. Deboer Sells 15,846 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 15,846 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.72, for a total transaction of $6,127,965.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,408,369.28. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $372.58 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $388.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $316,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.80.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

