BTIG Research Boosts Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $32.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 682,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,100,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 428,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

