Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $303.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.58. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,635. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

