Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 670,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYLD opened at $73.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

