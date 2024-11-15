Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after buying an additional 533,792 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after buying an additional 723,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,721,000 after buying an additional 216,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,203,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,523,000 after buying an additional 622,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

