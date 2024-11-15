Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter.

CHKEW stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.72.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

