Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($5.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($14.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($18.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($19.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($8.50) EPS.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.