Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 863.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

