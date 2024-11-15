Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Purchases $18,007,500.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.01 per share, with a total value of $18,007,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,038,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,449,739.23. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 687,700 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $16,559,816.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 220.61 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 438.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coupang by 63.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

