Covestor Ltd Has $49,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $736,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,287,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 112,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $321,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,968.64. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

