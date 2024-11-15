Covestor Ltd Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,923 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,096,000 after acquiring an additional 258,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 18.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Textron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $86.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

