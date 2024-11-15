Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.1 %

BLD stock opened at $363.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $287.62 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.30. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

