Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NICE by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $182.19 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

