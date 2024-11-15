Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NICE by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $182.19 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
