Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

WPC stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

