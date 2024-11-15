Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ETR opened at $147.05 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

