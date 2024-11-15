DA Davidson Comments on Target’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Get Target alerts:

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Target in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $9.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2026 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.88 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 20.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

