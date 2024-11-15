Desjardins Weighs in on Stantec’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 802.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 45.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stantec by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

