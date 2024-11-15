Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $193.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

