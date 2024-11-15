Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 274.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 485,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,827,379.40. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,952 shares of company stock worth $11,544,337. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

