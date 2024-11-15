DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

DXPE stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.94 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

