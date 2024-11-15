Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $241.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average of $209.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $681.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

