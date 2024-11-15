EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $155.23 and a one year high of $192.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.21.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

