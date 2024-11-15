Entropy Technologies LP Has $739,000 Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Zeta Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.