Entropy Technologies LP Has $746,000 Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT opened at $103.03 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

