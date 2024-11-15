Entropy Technologies LP Invests $796,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $110.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.