Entropy Technologies LP Invests $830,000 in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Get Viking alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,008,000.

Viking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $45.79 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.