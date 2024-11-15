Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $689,000 Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $15,416,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,115,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lennox International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $617.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $603.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.96. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.34 and a 12-month high of $653.83.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,414 shares of company stock worth $7,248,206 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

