Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $765,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,403,000 after buying an additional 2,213,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,631,000 after buying an additional 2,339,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,299,000 after buying an additional 300,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,913.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

