Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,841,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $65,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $632,000.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.00.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 21.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 43.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRKS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

